Armed & Dangerous: South Idaho Robbery/Carjacking Suspect On Run

The Idaho State Police, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, and the Idaho Falls Police Department are working in conjunction to apprehend a man alleged to have robbed a southeast Idaho store while armed and perpetrated a carjacking.

The Idaho Falls Police Department has released information regarding alleged carjacking and armed robbery suspect James Perry, 43, on the department's Facebook page. This individual is thought to be on foot and carrying an AR-15 rifle. He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached by anyone.

Perry is 6'1" and weighs 260, and is wanted for questioning in regards to a May 10 Bonneville County Maverick Store Robbery. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and jeans. Perry has multiple arm tattoos.

Please contact state authorities at 208-529-1200 if you believe you have seen this man, or phone 9-1-1. Once again, Idaho law enforcement reminds the public that Perry should be considered armed and dangerous.