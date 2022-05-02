Car with Human Remains Recovered from Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities recovered a car from the Snake River Sunday morning thought to belong to a young man who went missing around four years ago. According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, a gray Nissan Versa hatchback was found in the river close to the Johns Hole boat ramp with help from a dive team and the group called Adventures With Purpose. The car and plates match the description of a car that then teen Matthew Jedediah "Jed" Hall was last seen driving in June of 2018. The Bonneville County Sheriff's OFfice and Hendrickson's Towing assisted with the recovery of the car. Authorities have been in contact with the Hall family and the remains found in the vehicle are in the process of being identified. Family reported Hall missing on the morning of January 22, 2018, who was then 16 years old. At the time he had taken a handgun and camping gear. Adventures with Purpose is a search and recovery dive team that helps families search for missing loved ones. According to its website, since 2019 it has solved 21 missing person cold cases.

