Soda Springs Man Drowns at Palisades Reservoir

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Dive crews recovered the body of a Soda Springs man Wednesday evening from Palisades Reservoir. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Gary Vorwaller, 57, had been on a paddle board on the reservoir when he went into the water and did not resurface. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Dive Team, County Search and Rescue, Swan Valley Fire and Idaho Falls Ambulance all responded to the McCoy Creek area where the man reportedly was last seen. The sheriff's office said a deputy was able to dive in the location and quickly located the man. He had not been wearing a life jacket.

Get our free mobile app