Rigby Man Killed in Rollover

RIGBY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old man was killed late last week in a single-vehicle rollover in Bonneville County. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, deputies and first responders were called out at around 9 p.m. June 16, for a car that had rolled on Campbell Road, not far off U.S. Highway 31. Bystanders were giving first aid to 28-year-old Juan Sandoval who was ejected from the vehicle. He was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital where he died several hours later. The sheriff's office said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Get our free mobile app