Most Wanted: South Idaho Hit And Run Suspect At Large

A man wanted for reportedly eluding police and fleeing the scene of an accident is currently being sought by Idaho Falls police and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

Do you know the whereabouts of Henry Charboneau? His profile is currently featured on the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Falls Police Department websites. He is listed as a "most wanted" individual.

Those who submit anonymous tips that lead to his capture might be eligible for a reward. Authorities are cautioning the public against confronting Charboneau personally, and are instead asking those who might know of his current whereabouts to submit information by clicking here, or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983.

