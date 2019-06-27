Art Gallery Walk Planned in Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – There’s a free gallery walk coming up in Ketchum.

The gallery, titled Mirage: Energy, Water and Creativity in the Great Basin, considers the Great Basin as “defined by its closed watershed system” and is a “uniquely dynamic landscape and source of regenerative power—a place for resource extraction, renewable energy, and creativity,” according to information from Sun Valley Center for the Arts.

The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 23, but the walk allows visitors the opportunity to meet the artists, mingle with friends and other art lovers, and enjoy wine as they take in the scenic gallery.

The walk begins at 5 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts. For additional information, call 208-726-9491.