Avalanche Blocks Highway 75 North of Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – An avalanche has blocked part of Highway 75 north of Ketchum. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says the blockage is near Lake Creek.

“The snow is blocking the highway and vehicles are stopped on each side,” the sheriff’s office said about noon on Tuesday. Idaho Transportation Department has been notified and was headed to the site to clear the blockage.

At least a couple of homes were damaged by another avalanche Monday night also in the Wood River Valley. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center urged caution Tuesday, saying that an avalanche warning remains in effect for the Sawtooth Mountains.

The sheriff's office is providing updates: