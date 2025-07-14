Beware When Going Out of State
There’s no evidence this is happening in Idaho. I could roust very few people in the know over the weekend, but I can tell you that many local gas stations make their policy clear. Some even have flashing signs that explain you can get a dime off per gallon if you don’t use a credit card.
In some states, there’s very little signage, and people can be paying up to an additional dollar per gallon when using a credit card.
A Transaction Fee is Being Passed Along
Service station operators argue they factor in the cost of dealing with card companies, and yes, there’s a cost, though I’m not sure if it’s a dollar a gallon. This isn’t to say there’s anything illegal or unethical about what they’re doing. If you don’t read the fine print, you might not notice how quickly the price rises on the pump's meter.
Or you don’t. There was a meme making the rounds on social media last year. A woman with an I’m With Her bumper sticker was pumping diesel into her car instead of regular. And she wasn’t even blonde!
Read the Fine Print
I went looking for the specific meme, and it appears there are a lot of these stories. But, getting back to paying more if you’re using credit. If you’re in Idaho, it’s probably not an issue. But in summer, we often travel, and we often travel great distances from home. You may also use the credit card more often when out of town. This is why you need to pay close attention.
Especially if you’re traveling west, where prices are already in the stratosphere.
