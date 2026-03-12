Again, this is an opinion, but I believe four dollars a gallon for regular gas is the breaking point. Liberals, who a few years ago wanted eight dollars a gallon to promote the crunchy lifestyle, now find higher prices better political leverage. They weren’t going to support a war started by President Trump, even if gas was a buck-98 a gallon. They see an opportunity to turn you against the mean orange man. But when Newt Gingrich, an icon of American conservatism, warns that costs at the pump will erode support, I listen. You can hear him too by clicking here.

We Aren't as Committed as Previous Generations

This isn’t like the America my parents and grandparents knew. They supported wartime rationing because they had already survived the deprivations of the Great Depression. They were also fighting mad after Pearl Harbor. We didn’t have an event of that scale before this war was launched, even though some of us believed it was coming if we did nothing.

Even some of Trump’s strongest backers say he didn’t do enough to sell the war. Look, if he had announced it in advance, the element of surprise would’ve been lost. Iran probably knew the day was coming, but if they had known it was February 28th, things would’ve been far more difficult for the United States and Israel.

Snatching Defeat from the Jaws of Victory

I believe we’re winning. If someone were flying unmolested through our skies and dropping bombs hundreds of times a day, we would be looking for a quick exit. But we don’t have the stomach to even ride out a couple of more weeks of winning at four dollars a gallon.

Meanwhile, we've seen this before: