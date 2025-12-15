From a consumer standpoint, this is good news. As high prices for many goods remain stubbornly high, the cost of gasoline keeps dropping. According to the American Automobile Association, Idaho prices are starting to look more like the national average, closing a gap that has long frustrated local drivers. On Monday morning, I saw one gas station where the price was now below 2.90 a gallon for regular grade.

The Change Could Impact Other Prices

Last week, I heard an analyst on television say that this will begin to translate into prices easing elsewhere, because shipping costs are going to ease as a result. I believe it may have been the economist Stephen Moore.



Drivers are also getting a break in some places, where gasoline usually requires a second mortgage. A friend called from California and told me she paid slightly more than four dollars a gallon at her local Costco. Sure, we think that’s a lot, but there, it’s considered a bargain by people who’ve historically been raked over the coals.

Our Hopes Could Be Dashed at Some Point

We all know this may not last. Life is a series of moments where we wait for the other shoe to drop, but for now, this feels good. Last week, a fellow reminded me that gasoline hasn’t been this low in four years, as if I didn’t know that. I’m a conservative radio host. I do track these things for purposes of reminding voters that elections have consequences (I didn’t invent that!) By the way, neighboring Cassia and Minidoka Counties look to have the lowest prices in the state.