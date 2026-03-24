Let’s say the Iranians do as the French would, and raise a white flag this week. How long would it take to bring prices back to where they were in February? Not anytime soon. This is a link to a short video I watched, and because much of the market is based on futures contracts, we could be talking several weeks, maybe even into mid-May. I’m in the crowd, albeit small, I suppose, that says it’ll be a worthy sacrifice, but it doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy.

Gas Taxes are Too High

One thing we could consider is rolling back some gas taxes. This isn’t going to happen in Idaho because legislators are about to wrap up for the year, and balancing the budget has been like balancing on a high wire. I’ll also mention that I thought the gas tax increase from 10 years ago was supposed to be a temporary way to fix roads. Temporary has a way of becoming permanent.

The Daily Signal has a story about states with the highest taxes, and some of the liberal governors blaming President Trump for the pain. California already had onerous taxes and regulations, and I doubt you’ll see any change.

No Easy Fix

When I hosted a radio show in New York 20 years ago, legislators moved to suspend the gas tax when the pump price broke three dollars. It made for some great headlines, but a massive budget still had to be balanced. The government simply picked your other pockets. Cutting spending never looked to be an option.