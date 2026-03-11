Don’t forget that folks from Utah primarily colonized southern Idaho. Thrifty, entrepreneurial, and honest people. Unfortunately, some of them brought along some of the Beehive State’s driving habits. Blue Lakes Boulevard and Washington Street in Twin Falls are busy during peak hours. People will speed past you when you’re doing the speed limit, then cut quickly in front of you with no gap, and if they don’t, then move into a turning lane in one quick move; they’ll slow down below the speed limit.

White Knuckle Driving Courtesy of Jerome County

I don’t know about you, but a lot of these people have license plates that read 2J. Do they drive that way across the bridge, or only when they’re south of the river? I’m not blaming all of them. From my experience, they’re usually guys in their 20s or women. The latter appear to be college age, because I notice the Utah driving skills are very much on display, the closer proximity to the College of Southern Idaho!

We're Living in Mad Max Times

Before you get bent out of shape, I’m sure there are some 2T plates spotted in Jerome, driving like it’s an installment in the Mad Max series. I’m sure the farther you are from your own crib, the more relaxed, and figure you’ll foul the nest there before coming home. Before you get even more bent out of shape, the drivers from Jerome County look like they’re teaching driver education when you compare them to the daredevils from Gooding. You’ll foul your own seat when you encounter those people!