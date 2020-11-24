You Can Now Buy Baby Yoda’s Cookies From ‘The Mandalorian’

On the most recent episode of The Mandalorian, everyone’s favorite Baby Yoda, The Child, got his hands on some bright blue macarons. These eye-popping snacks became a recurring joke throughout the show; after stealing them from a kid, Baby Yoda kept munching them even as he and Mando got into a wild dogfight in the Razor Crest. Eventually, all the extreme flying maneuvers gave Baby Yoda a stomach ache, and he puked up the neon blue cookies all over himself. Gross, it was.

If you would like to recreate any part of this Mandalorian storyline now you can, as William Sonoma is offering the exact macarons from the episode, which they call “Nevarro Nummies.” The description on their website says that “21st-century artisans in California have created these ethereal French-style almond macarons capturing the essence of this scene with Nevarro Nummies™,” which are “artfully hand-piped with a rich, creamy vanilla filling.”

Here’s what they look like:

William Sonoma

The Razor Crest is not included, so you’ll need to get creative if you want to fully capture this part of the Nevarro Nummies’ journey:

After being caught flat-footed when The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ last fall, the Star Wars merchandising machine has gone into overdrive this year, cranking out Baby Yoda toys, dolls, clothes, scrunchies, and more. This isn’t even the first officially licensed Mandalorian food; General Mills released Baby Yoda cereal earlier this summer.

New episodes of The Mandalorian premiere on Fridays on Disney+. You can get more info on the Nevarro Nummies on William Sonoma’s website.