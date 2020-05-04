Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Gun culture is often creative culture. At Washington Street Pawn in Twin Falls, owner Forrest Andersen and his sons, have been working on some inspiration. How about an AR-15 that looks like something a storm trooper on Star Wars might carry? Or a mini-M-16? The latter got a workout a little more than a week ago. The family took it camping and did some test firing. Want to know more? Then give Forrest a call and he can share the results.

I dropped by the shop because Forrest has been a one man institution when it comes to other small businesses in Southern Idaho. Many restaurants have been hanging on by serving only take-out or delivered meals. On a daily basis, the Andersen’s and staff have been buying lunch at different establishments. Then posting about each visit on Facebook. Just to remind the rest of us we can still get some great meals as restaurants ease back into business.

If you do the same, you can bring your signed receipts to Washington Street Pawn. These go into a large box. Forrest plans once a month, for the next several months, to pull a name from the collected receipts. On Friday, he gave away a revolver donated by a former competitor, Dave Hansen.

I brought in a slip from a restaurant in Camas County. Receipts from neighboring counties will be accepted as long as the business is locally owned. Shop local is a common phrase. The idea is to encourage even more as life gets back to something a wee bit less stressful.