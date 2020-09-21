Badger Fire 25% Contained, Fire Crews Increase

MAGIC MOUNTAIN, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire managers say the Badger Fire burning in the South Hills is 25% contained as of Monday morning as more people work to put it out.

The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth Naitional Forest said in a statement the burn area has been remapped to show a more accurate 89,090 acres have been burned since the blaze began more than a week ago near Badger Mountain. Crews spend the weekend protecting homes during the weekend as flames moved north towards the foothills and homes in Rock Creek Canyon; fortunately no homes were lost thanks to fire crews. Airtankers called "Super Scoopers" spent most of the day Sunday dropping water from Murtaugh Lake on hot spots near Magic Mountain Ski Area.

Crews also worked to protect cabins and camp areas near the ski resort and will continue with operations today. "Today, dozers will continue to construct direct line on the east half of the southern perimeter, while hand crews build line on the west half of the southern perimeter toward Diamondfield Jack Campground. Structure protection actions will continue around recreation residences near Magic Mountain Ski Resort. Aerial

resources will support ground crews along the west flank to halt further fire spread to the west. Heavy equipment will clear rocks and debris from the Trapper Creek Road, moving west toward Diamondfield Jack Campground. Crews will begin to fell snags along egress routes for firefighter safety," according to information from the Sawtooth National Forest.

A total of 308 people are working on the Badger Fire with five aircraft and five dozers. Portions of the Forest are closed for public and firefighter safety, you can view the full order here. Fire managers said in a statement that firefighters have all the resources they need and do not require donations from the public, however, if people would like to help out they can do so by donating to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

