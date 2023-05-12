Some Simple Tips for Surviving Idaho&#8217;s Back Country

Some Simple Tips for Surviving Idaho’s Back Country

Credit Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

We live in a beautiful part of the world.  One that also includes some personal responsibility.  Several years ago I took my old Jeep on some back country roads.  Or some of them were roads.  I found myself driving in places I should have avoided.  Along one ridge line, I could feel the earth collapsing beneath my tires on the side facing a gully.  By the grace of the Almighty, I got out of that dangerous spot.  If I had rolled over and been trapped, I might still be there.  I hadn’t told anyone where I was going.  The trip was spontaneous.

Recent weeks haven’t been kind to people along our canyons and ridge lines.  A driver went over the canyon rim at Federation Point in Twin Falls a few weeks ago.  Then another man fell to his death attempting to get a better look at the crash scene.

Earlier this week, deputies and first responders had to confront the tragedy in the south hills.  A driver went over a ledge.  A horseman later came across the wreckage.  Travel conditions in some places are still dicey because of a significant snowpack.

I have the privilege at work to speak to law enforcers and other first responders.  Know the conditions when you’re traveling and in remote areas.  Number two, try and tell a family member or friend where you’re going and an estimated time of return.  It may provide enough time for rescue if you find yourself in an accident.  Rescue is a better alternative than a recovery operation.

Get our free mobile app

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state

Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]
Filed Under: back country, snake river canyon, south hills, Twin Falls County Sheriff
Categories: Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX