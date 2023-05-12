Some Simple Tips for Surviving Idaho’s Back Country

We live in a beautiful part of the world. One that also includes some personal responsibility. Several years ago I took my old Jeep on some back country roads. Or some of them were roads. I found myself driving in places I should have avoided. Along one ridge line, I could feel the earth collapsing beneath my tires on the side facing a gully. By the grace of the Almighty, I got out of that dangerous spot. If I had rolled over and been trapped, I might still be there. I hadn’t told anyone where I was going. The trip was spontaneous.

Recent weeks haven’t been kind to people along our canyons and ridge lines. A driver went over the canyon rim at Federation Point in Twin Falls a few weeks ago. Then another man fell to his death attempting to get a better look at the crash scene.

Earlier this week, deputies and first responders had to confront the tragedy in the south hills. A driver went over a ledge. A horseman later came across the wreckage. Travel conditions in some places are still dicey because of a significant snowpack.

I have the privilege at work to speak to law enforcers and other first responders. Know the conditions when you’re traveling and in remote areas. Number two, try and tell a family member or friend where you’re going and an estimated time of return. It may provide enough time for rescue if you find yourself in an accident. Rescue is a better alternative than a recovery operation.

Get our free mobile app