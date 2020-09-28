Badger Fire 89 Percent Contained as of Monday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Badger Fire burning in the South Hills is now 89% contained as fire crews reinforce lines and work towards full containment and control.

According to the U.S. Forest Service and the Great Basin Management Team, there was little fire activity during the weekend as a cold front moved in across the region despite increased winds. At one point some light rains fell on the fire as firefighters, now at around 448 people, worked to gain depth in the line east of Magic Mountain. Aircraft watched the perimeter of the fire and backhauled equipment and rubbish. Crews also worked on rehabilitating dozer lines in the Fuller Flat and Rock Creek Area.

Monday, crews will continue to work existing fire lines and rehabilitate dozer lines by getting rid of snag timber near roads and in campgrounds. Winds are expected to go down today with mild temperatures. A closure remains in effect for areas of the Cassia Division east of Rock Creek and Deadline Ridge to the eastern most boundaries near Oakley, open map. The Badger Fire started on September 12, of unknown causes and has charred roughly 89,847 acres or 140 square miles.