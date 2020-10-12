Badger Fire Contained, New Forest Closures for South Hills

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-After nearly a month of burning in the South Hills the Badger Fire is now 100 percent contained. According to fire officials, the fire had minimal activity during the weekend and cooler wet weather moved in to the area.

The Badger Fire started on September 12, and has burned an estimated 90,143 acres on the Sawtooth National Forest and Bureau of Land Management lands. Many of the areas closed off by the Badger Fire have been opened back up, however their are several areas that will remain closed off for an extended period of time due to unstable conditions caused by the fire. The public can access Rock Creek road up to Diamondfield Jack, however access 500 yards on either side of the road in the lower canyon is off limits (see map). People are prohibited from parking along the roadway during the closure.

Many of the 50-inch ATV trails within the burn area will remain closed as well to protect the trails from erosion. Many tree snags are expected to fall in the future. A damage assessment team is currently developing a plan for restoration efforts in the burn area.

