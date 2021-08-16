Now that summer is winding down and the cooler weather is on its way, looks like it will actually be here on Wednesday, swimming pools and lakes may no longer be on your mind for afternoon or weekend fun plans. But, what about a private dock on a river where you can dip your feet in the water or fish without getting wet and freezing cold?

There are no doubt a lot of riverfront properties in Idaho where you can step out your back door and enjoy access to a river. That location on the water is what drives the price of these homes up to a level that most of us will never be able achieve. One that just went up for sale in Bliss is on the more 'affordable' side: meaning it's priced less than a million dollars.

House For Sale 675 Bliss Grade, Bliss Idaho

The house for sale at 675 Bliss Grade in Bliss, ID is priced at $700,000. It's 3,100 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on almost three acres of river lined property, and has its very own personal dock.

Blissfully Beautiful Bliss Riverfront Home The house for sale at 675 Bliss Grade in Bliss, ID is priced at $700,000. It's 3,100 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on almost three acres of river lined property, and has its very own personal dock.

What do you think? Is the house worth the $700k price tag with all that land and the river running along the yard? For a little more than half that price you can own one of the new houses being built next to the Twin Falls City Park. Also with that kind of money you could buy half of the least expensive homes on this list for sale in Twin Falls, but they don't have the property size or a river front.

Get our free mobile app

New Park Place Homes for Sale Near Twin Falls City Park 5 new townhouses are nearly ready for move-in and another 6 residences are planned for the lot next door.