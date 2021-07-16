Idaho Realtor Shares Reasons People May Not Want To Move Here

An Idaho realtor shares videos on his YouTube about real estate, stuff going on in Idaho and lots of really amazing things that Idaho has to offer. The north Idaho realtor also shared reasons that someone may not find Idaho to be the right fit for them. They aren't bad things or good things, they are simply facts.

What are his reasons someone wouldn't want to move here?

First of all, he states that if you do not like guns or conservative beliefs it may be hard for you to enjoy your time here. Idaho is a bright red state, that is just a fact.

Secondly, Mother Nature in Idaho is pretty drastic. Depending on the parts of Idaho you are going to, snow can be feet deep, heat can be triple digits and it call all change at the drop of a hat. If you don't like heat or you don't like snow it might not be the state for you.

The realtor also talks about the "lack of entertainment" in comparison to some of the other places people might be coming from. With the exception of Boise anyway, there is not a lot of comedy clubs, there aren't a ton of bars and night clubs, the entertainment is outdoorsy, camping, hiking kind of stuff. If you really love tons of concerts and music festivals and going out, Boise would be the only real great option for you.

He makes some really good points all the way around

The 100 Best Places to Live on the West Coast