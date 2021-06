BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Glenns Ferry man was killed when he rolled his vehicle on an Interstate 84 on-ramp early Saturday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, Ian Robinson, 45, was in a 1993 Chevrolet GMT-400 when he lost control on the 137 onramp and rolled at around 3 a.m. ISP said Robinson was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.