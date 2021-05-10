Beer Cans, Other Trash Shooting Out Of Yellowstone Geysers

Recent eruptions at Yellowstone National Park are proving that more than just gas and water vapor are inside the bellies of these ancient geysers, and it's reflecting badly on human beings.

Visitors to the world's first national park are apparently using Yellowstone geysers as their own personal waste dumpsters. A recently updated story by trib.com lists some of the items that park officials have been gathering over the years after eruptions. Beer cans, wrappers, signs, coins and other garbage are being found yearly.

There are over 1,000 hydrothermal features at Yellowstone National Park, and 500 of them are geysers. Ear Spring is one just one hydrothermal landmark that made headlines during an eruption just a couple years ago. It's located in the park's Upper Geyser Basin. The spring is known as one of the hottest in the park.

Visitors every year are involved in accidents walking in restricted areas. Items such as pennies and wrappers were found scattered around Ear Spring, which proves that people are foolishly discarding trash into Yellowstone Park's pools and geysers. It's a reality that we as human being should be both ashamed of, and aware of.

In all my trips to Yellowstone National Park, I've never encountered anyone purposely littering within park boundaries. Those that are found to be committing such disgraceful acts as discarding trash into springs, pools or geysers, should receive nothing short of a lifetime ban from the park. States vary when it comes to penalties for littering, and Idaho is among the strictest, with first time offences including a $1,000 fine. When it comes to committing such acts within national park boundaries, the maximum penalty should be carried out.

