I’m impressed by the guys who BASE jump off the Perrine Bridge, but I suspect paragliding from Galena Summit is a more thrilling exploit. The drop off the bridge is less than 500 feet. The summit is 8,700 feet above sea level. I’ve gone parasailing. Many years ago, at Freeport, a city in the Bahamas. I wasn’t far from the water, was belted into my seat, and had a life vest around my torso. You can’t risk much, but to look at the crystal clear emerald water below, it was a thrilling experience.

Get Your Blood Flowing

Leaping off the mountain is a little more challenging. It’s legal, but I wouldn’t suggest a beginner start there. Maybe you could start on a smaller hill near home. I was just south of Ketchum one day, and saw someone doing exactly that, and I thought I wanted to be up there as well.

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There have been accidents. Paragliding, like most sports, carries risks, but if it’s anything like my trip over a bay, the adrenaline hit must be intense. Put it down on my bucket list. Dangerous? Look, would you rather die at your desk?

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There are Plenty of places to Train in Idaho

I was at an observation point on the summit a couple of years ago and tried to calculate how long it would take to reach the valley below; I suppose it all depends on wind speed and currents. Luckily, we live in Idaho, and the wind is usually blowing. The last week has surely been evidence that we don’t see much calm. I’m not here to promote any training program, but a quick search for paragliding lessons in Idaho will yield multiple links. Enjoy!