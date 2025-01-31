This Stanley Hockey Tournament Takes Place in Bitter Cold Idaho

My favorite game is hockey. I enjoy the speed and respect the skill. It requires skating, good stick work at the same time, and keeping your head up because a guy may be looking to plant you on the ice!



The first indoor game was played in 1875, and the size of the arena dictated the standard size of a rink, which is still in place today.

The Game is Best Outdoors

But I learned to play the game on a frozen canal. We could see our breath and the ice wasn’t smoothed by a Zamboni. Yet we played for hours when temperatures hovered around zero. I’ve skated in indoor rinks, but it’s just not the same as seeing your breath and feeling the cold wind.

Pond hockey tournaments are growing in popularity. They bring players back to the roots of the game and perhaps raise a few memories.

One of the most popular outdoor tournaments takes place here in Idaho. At Stanley Ice Rink, which is high in the mountains and ideal location. For most of the year, Stanley has overnight lows below freezing.

Stanley and Hockey Are a Great Mix

This year’s tournament is the 8th since the idea was launched. It’s taking place this weekend. Teams travel from across North America to participate. Fans are welcome (do dress for the weather!)

You can find details by clicking here.

What do they call the winners of the tournament in Stanley? Go ahead, and hazard a guess!

