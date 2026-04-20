This Stunning Idaho Valley is Reminiscent of the Bible

This Stunning Idaho Valley is Reminiscent of the Bible

Bill Colley

I remember watching a documentary about Idaho’s wildlands.  A narrator said there were probably many parts of the state where no human being has ever set foot.  I believe that, but I stay relatively close to the highways.  If I were 30 years younger, I would probably enjoy exploring the back country, but today, unless a plane takes me in and out, it’s not happening.  I can’t say definitively that there is one spot that I find better than others.  We’re surrounded by beautiful terrain, however.  One place keeps calling me back.

Like a Scene from a Legendary Movie

When I go over the mountain between Gooding and Fairfield, I take time to stop at the overlook above the Camas Prairie.  It reminds me of a scene in Exodus, where the Paul Newman character takes an American woman to look across a flat plain leading to Mount Tabor.  He explains that’s the site where Deborah gathered her armies.  It makes me feel there is something godly about the Camas Prairie.  I keep going back to this spot.  Sometimes I take along a folding chair and sit and look at the world below.

Bill Colley
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Slow Down and See the Work of the Creator

Fairfield may be nothing more than a blip as people speed down Route 20, but it’s their loss.  On the other side of the highway is some of the prettiest country in Idaho.  It’s going to be a lot less lush this spring, but drought conditions haven’t been nearly as severe in the central highlands.  But if I’m granted a few more years by the Almighty, I plan to see the prairie for many more springs.

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Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Filed Under: exodus, Fairfield
Categories: General, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News

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