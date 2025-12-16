Rumors of the Boy Scouts' demise were premature. When the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints withdrew from scouting and created its own organization, nine out of 10 boys left scouting in the Snake River Council. It merged with another council representing the Treasure Valley and eastern Oregon. Both councils owned camps. Combined, there were locations near McCall and Stanley. The former was sold, and the camp in Stanley was then slated for millions of dollars in improvements.

The Changes are Modern and Traditional

The work is being completed and will improve and modernize facilities. The Bradley Scout Reservation will mark 70 years of operations in 2026. The revamped facility will begin hosting scouts from across the country, many looking forward to the challenges of life in the mountains.

The merged organization is now called the Mountain West Council. The Bradley Reservation will now serve as a year-round camp, providing winter challenges as well. The camp, once served as a mining community, now has a hotel (being renovated), and can also provide adult education programs. All told, five million dollars is being spent on the changes.

Boy Scouts Boy Scouts loading...

This is a Story of Survival and Revival

Bret Belnap, who has been involved with scouting in an executive capacity, visited us on Newsradio 96.1 and 1310 KLIX. He shared pictures, which we’re using with his permission. He actually suggested we use them!

Some Bradley traditions remain, such as rafting, hiking (the 50 miler), and overnight camping. The experience evokes a time when boys learned traditional values and developed maturity.