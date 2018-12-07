Best Places to See Christmas Lights in Twin Falls 2018

There are several neighborhoods in the Twin Falls area that put up some terrific Christmas light displays.  Here are a few that should be on your must-see list this year.

    Orton Botanical Garden in Twin Falls


    Orton Botanical Garden is one of my favorite places to take the family. This 5 acre garden in Twin Falls showcases drought tolerant plants is transformed into a Christmas light display boasting more than 150,000 lights.  It's located on the corner of Filer and Grandview in Twin Falls. The lights go on every evening from 6p-10p, through January 1st, 2019 - weather permitting

    Twin View Lane in Twin Falls

    Rock Creek Christmas Lights


    Technically, these aren't in Twin Falls but the Rock Creek Christmas lights are one of the most popular displays in the Twin Falls area. Formerly the South Hills Christmas lights, this display moved to The Rock Creek General store in Hansen several years ago. It's a drive-thru or walk-friendly display, and open every evening from 5:30pm to Midnight

    New This Year: Putters Mini Golf

    Putters Mini golf is hosting a free light display on December 13 - 30, 5p-9p Thursdays - Sundays.  The display is free for all ages with donations being accepted for the TFHS and CRHS student councils and the Twin Falls Optimist Club who are hosting the event.  This is a walk-through only event.

    Candy Cane House - Twin Falls

    The jury is still out as to whether or not this popular Twin Falls light display will be up for 2018. We just received some recent information that the owners of the home are going to attempt the display this year.  If all goes well, it could be up over the weekend. We'll keep you posted.

