College of Southern Idaho Christmas Tree Lighting Thursday (Dec 1)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The College of Southern Idaho will light up the Christmas season Thursday with a tree lighting ceremony. On December 1, the community is invited to attend the Third Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m. at the CSI campus near the Fine Arts building main entrance. The CSI Madrigals music group will perform Christmas music and the college president will have some remarks, according to CSI. The public will be able to see the lights every evening until New Year's Day. The lighting ceremony will be live-streamed online at csi.edu/christmastree.

