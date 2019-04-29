‘Best Places to Work in Idaho’ Releases Top Lists for 2019

(KLIX) – What do you get when you put several credit unions, a couple of financial institutions and a dentist’s office together?

Answer: a list of some of the top employers in the Gem State.

Best Places to Work in Idaho , a program that identifies and promotes Idaho’s top employers, recently released its lists of best places to work in 2019.

The five lists include macro employers, which have 250-plus employees; large employers that have between 100 and 249 workers; medium employers with 50 to 99 employees; small employers that have 20 to 49 workers; and micro employers that have anywhere from 10 to 19 employees. There are even “honorable mention” lists in each category.

Besides touting the accomplishments of the varied businesses, the lists may help job seekers find out more about the companies that could be a right fit for them.

Credit unions and banks were listed several times on this year’s lists, but there were other types of businesses listed as well. You can find the lists here .