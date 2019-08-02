Idaho’s Unemployment Rate Remains Below 3%

(KLIX) – Idaho’s unemployment has remained at or below 3 percent for the past 19 months.

In June, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady at 2.8 percent, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. It said an additional 2,107 people entered the workforce between May and June, pushing the seasonally adjusted labor force up to 873,365.

In all, total employment grew by 2,036 to 848,983.

Looking at a larger picture for the year, “June’s statewide labor force was up 16,886 (2 percent), total employment was up 16,385 (2 percent) and there were 501 more unemployed persons,” according to the labor department.

Seasonally-adjusted nonfarm jobs were up 2.3 percent from June 2018 representing a gain of 16,700 jobs. Four of Idaho’s industry sectors experienced job gains of three percent or greater: 5.9 percent in professional and business services (5,500 jobs), 3.5 percent in other services (900 jobs), 3.2 percent in manufacturing (2,200 jobs) and 3.1 percent in education and health services (3,300 jobs).

The fastest job growth area in the state for June was Idaho Falls, up 0.3 percent or 200 jobs from May. Nationally, the unemployment rate was up 0.1 percent to 3.7 percent – or six million people looking for work.

You can view the full report here. Unemployment numbers for July will be released later this month.