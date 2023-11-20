Beware Idahoans Wearing Ugly Sweaters

I’ve got mixed feelings about ugly sweaters. When my toddler was a little girl, one of her favorite sweaters had a cartoon bear across the front. I have a picture of her wearing it and with a big smile on her face. I love that picture. On the other hand, she was three at the time. I’m not sure adults really need to wear these things. I know people who buy them for one event a year, usually an office party (we can’t say Christmas, can we?) That’s a big expense for a one-time use.

The same when it comes to Christmas ties. A business consultant once told me a boss won’t take you seriously if you’re in a holiday tie. I once wore a tie designed by a seven-year-old cancer victim. She had drawn smiling suns and it was the theme. My immediate supervisor told me ownership didn’t like “counter-cultural ties”. One day, the company president showed up and in a moment where we were alone, I told him about the warning. He told me his wife had died after being afflicted by cancer. He told me I could wear the same tie.

Anyhow, back to ugly sweaters. My dad gifted me with one at Christmas in the early 90s. It was heavy and very warm. Living in a cold climate, I wore it socially at a few winter events. People gave me such a rough time I put it away and never wore it again. The old man’s heart was in the right place, but it was evidence your parents would continue to embarrass you into adulthood.