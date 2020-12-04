OPINION: Why Are They Called Ugly Sweaters?

A few days ago a friend mentioned the vast collection of “ugly sweaters” at Fred Meyer. She posted a picture on her Facebook page. Intrigued, I dropped in at the store and looked over the selection. Which is large. Just as she said, however. Why do people call them ugly? Some may be a little gaudy but you’ve got to appreciate the creativity.

From a design standpoint, there’s some real imagination here. Not to mention these things will keep you warm during our recent cold snap.

It almost seems it has become a challenge for designers to top the competition. Which looks to be fierce.

I’ve owned one ugly sweater in my life. I didn’t think it was ugly but friends insisted it was too much. It was a gift from my dad and someone he knew had personally made it, which means it wasn’t mass produced and was an original. It was also very, very long. To mid-thigh. On a really cold day even guys like long sweaters. A fellow I worked with at a TV station 20 years ago wore a down coat that was ankle length. Sure, it looked goofy. He was also warm when it was very cold.

We have a history here at the radio station Christmas parties. Some coworkers wear the gaudiest sweaters they can find and sometimes add some decoration atop their heads. It always puts a smile on all the other faces. We could use a few more smiles at Christmas 2020. Buy a gaudy sweater and wear it with pride!