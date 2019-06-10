Big Space Rock May Rattle Earth

I think it’s called the asteroid belt because if one hits you it’ll feel like you got belted. This asteroid has an interesting name as you might hear in a 1950s science fiction flick. It’s called 2006 QV89.

It could smack earth before the year ends, moving up Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s doomsday timeline by more than a decade! The odds of it smacking our planet are even much better than winning the lottery, although. Is this a game of chance we want to play?

By the way, it really wouldn’t cause catastrophic damage (unless you count personally being on the receiving end). The website space.com describes it as the “length of two bowling alleys”. The “Big One” believed to have killed the dinosaurs was like driving from Filer to Buhl.

One other quick point. A large cigar-shaped rock that passed our way last year may not have been an asteroid. Some scientists offer it may have been an ancient probe traveling the galaxy, which is why it was all banged up like a ’96 Crown Victoria at a demolition derby.