Bill Allowing Out-of-state Insurance Plans Headed to Idaho Senate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposal to allow health insurers from other states to sell their plans in Idaho is gaining support inside the Statehouse. The Senate Commerce and Human Resources Committee agreed Thursday to advance the bill to the full Senate. Sen. Dan Foreman, a Republican from Moscow, says his bill will help give Idahoans access to coverage at lower premiums, while also providing them with more options. Currently, six states have enacted similar proposals. Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron says his agency is neutral on the legislation, but says he's unsure if the bill would live up to its promises.