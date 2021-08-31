TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-St. Luke's Health System announced it will not provide specific surgical procedures as it sees an influx of COVID-19 patients at its various hospitals. The health care provider said starting September 1, specific elective surgeries and procedures will be paused at all Treasure Valley hospital facilities, including in Elmore County. Those hospitals have already paused surgeries that require an overnight stay.

St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center will extend the pause for overnight elective surgeries starting September 2. The hospitals in the Wood River and McCall areas will not cancel or pause elective surgeries for the time being.

The health system said it is trying to keep space available for people being hospitalized with COVID-19. According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Frank Johnson, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased to levels higher than the peak in the fall of 2020.

