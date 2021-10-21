North Canyon Network to Build Clinic in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The community of Twin Falls will have more options for medical care when a new clinic opens on the northeast side of town as a local healthcare provider expands services. North Canyon Network of Care said it has finalized the purchase of a piece of property on the corner of Pole Line Road and Eastland Avenue to construct a new clinic building. CEO J'Dee Adams said the current orthopedic clinic in Twin Falls experienced rapid growth and ran out of space quickly, "As space became limited, and growth continued, we started looking for land where we could construct a larger facility to grow our orthopedic clinic and bring additional healthcare services to the Twin Falls community," he said in a prepared statement.

With the new 20,000 square foot facility, new services such as urology, podiatry, MRI/CT/X-ray services, physical and occupational therapy as well as several other services will be available in Twin Falls. Groundbreaking for the facility is expected to happen sometime in January or February of 2022 with construction to be scheduled at a later date. Final renderings of the building have yet to be drawn up. North Canyon Network Care provides medical services in Gooding at their hospital facility, North Canyon Medical Center, which opened in 2010. It also has clinical offices in Jerome, Buhl, and Mountain Home. The healthcare provider has roots all the way back to 1918 when it was known as Gooding Hospital.

