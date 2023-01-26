POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old Blackfoot man has been convicted by a federal jury of possession and distribution of child pornography and could be facing more than 40 years behind bars. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Joseph Hornof was found guilty of the two charges following a three-day trial that ended January 25. Hornof could also be facing more time behind bars for being convicted of a prior sex crime against a child in 2009. Hornof was charged after he sent an undercover North Carolina investigator sexually explicit images of children through a messenger app and then invited the officer to a social media group where more child pornography was shared. When a search warrant was done on Hornof's home they found additional sexually explicit images of minors on his phone, computer, and other devices. For the charge of distribution Hornof could be sentenced 15 to 40 years in federal prison. For the charge of possession he could serve 10 to 20 years behind bars. Sentencing is set for May 1.

