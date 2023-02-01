POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A judge sentenced an Idaho man on Monday to prison for the rest of his life for making and possessing child pornography. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, 41-year-old Shawn Chase Cody was handed an 80 year prison sentenced for production and possession of child pornography; charges he pleaded guilty to in 2021. According to Hurwit, investigators found out in August of 2019 Cody had sexually abused several children during a six year period and that he had images of the abuse on his phone and computer. He was later arrested and officers found more than 2,000 sexually explicit images and 53 videos downloaded onto his digital devices. The judge also applied a lifetime period of supervised release.

