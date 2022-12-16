Fort Hall Man Sentenced for Shooting at Federal Officers

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Fort Hall man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison following a 2020 standoff in which shots were fired at law enforcement. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Walter High Eagle, 51, was sentenced this week in U.S. District Court for assault on an officer for the use of a firearm in the furtherance of a violent crime. In July of 2020, Fort Hall Police and agents with the FBI were investigating Eagle for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. When they arrived at his house on the Fort Hall Reservation Eagle began shouting from upstairs that he would start shooting and told them to leave. Eagle began shooting down into the floor towards officer below. One of the officers shot at was a Fort Hall Police detective who, under federal law, is considered a federal officer. Several hours later a FBI SWAT team arrived and surrounded the house. Tear gas was used to try and get Eagle out. He responded by shooting at one of the armored vehicles which nearly struck an agent. Eventually Eagle was placed under arrest and in February of 2022 he pleaded guilty to the charges.

