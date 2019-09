BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho - (KLIX) – The Department of Motor Vehicles and Driver License offices will close for a few days next week for training.

The offices will close from 4 to 6 p.m. for training of its staff on Monday, Sept. 16, according to a social media post by Blaine County, and all day on the following two days, Tuesday, Sept. 17, and Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The offices will resume normal business hours on Thursday, Sept. 19.