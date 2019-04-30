Blaine County Sheriff Charge Two Women with Felonies

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Blaine County authorities recently made two arrests that resulted in felony drug charges for one woman and felony DUI charges for another woman. On Monday, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Marisol Perez Gamino, of Gannett, was arrested after a traffic stop for speeding just north of the Lincoln County line. Gamino was arrested for driving without privileges and additionally charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia after deputies allegedly found a small bag.

Blaine County Sheriff's Office

On Thursday, the sheriff's office says a Ketchum woman was charged with felony driving under the influence after they say she drove to the sheriff's office under the influence. Christine Cordeau, 35, was arrested and also charged with driving without privileges, open container of alcohol and failure to obtain liability insurance. The sheriff's office says Cordeau had prior DUI convictions in 2012 and 2017. She was arraigned on Friday and released from the Blaine County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.