BLM Reminds Hunters About Wildfire Safety

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – As several hunts open this fall, fire officials are reminding outdoorsmen and women to take precautions to prevent wildfires.

“Wildfire conditions are dynamic this time of year,” BLM Idaho State Fire Management Officer Michael Morcom said in a prepared statement. “We are still seeing wildfires ignite and grow at alarming rates, which is unusual for this late in the fire season.”

A fire prevention order was issued earlier this year prohibiting the possession or use of steel core, incendiary, and/or tracer ammunition and exploding targets while shooting, according to the news release.

Be proactive and take precautionary measures by clearing all flammable materials and rocks away from the target shooting area and having fire safety equipment (shovel, fire extinguisher and/or water) on hand. Studies have shown that sparks from steel core/steel jacketed fragments cause vegetation fires as often as lead core/copper jacketed and solid copper jackets fragments.

The BLM also reminds hunters to use common sense and caution when using campfires. Never leave a campfire unattended, for instance, and always make sure to completely extinguish campfires and any warming fires before leaving an area.