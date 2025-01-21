President Trump Will Restore Sanity to Idaho Forest Management

Three things are certain in life. Death, taxes, and liberals will misrepresent Republicans. Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador is more than familiar with afflictions from Democrats, and their minions in mainstream media.

General Labrador got on board when his counterpart in Utah challenged federal management of Western lands. The United States Supreme Court has decided not to take the case.

Liberals were ecstatic because they believed in the same bureaucratic control that brought us the threat of wind farms on grazing lands. The left also believes we aren’t as smart as some guy in an office more than 2,000 miles away.

Labrador has issued a response. You can read it by clicking here. If you didn’t know it, he’s a member of the State Land Board. Members have increased Idaho’s forests. In other words, they haven’t sold it off to developers.

The state also seems to have a better approach to fire management. The federal approach has been much more akin to the model developed by California liberals, which, as we’re witnessing, is disastrous. With new Republican leadership in place at the federal Department of the Interior, which supervises the Bureau of Land Management, we may finally see a change in tactics. We may also see an acknowledgment that the states can better supervise lands.

For a take on liberal incompetence, watch the video below.

Idaho Republicans have a good relationship with the Trump regime. He understands we’re a nation of states and not provinces or vassals. A policy long overdue.

Get our free mobile app