Idaho Needs to Prepare for a Mass Relocation of Federal Workers

I saw a story about federal offices lacking space to accommodate the number of employees working from home. I’m not including a link because the story is behind a paywall at the Washington Post, and that only frustrates people who get a pitch to pay 10 to 15 bucks a month to read one story. However, a brief synopsis.

President Trump wants people who claim they’re working from home in their bunny slippers to go back to the office. Many have been away since the so-called pandemic five years ago.

Two things struck me. One, if there’s not enough room at the office, is it because the Biden White House went on a hiring spree? We can't afford it when the country is 37 trillion dollars in debt. But then you realize that workers at USAID who made contributions to candidates overwhelmingly backed the party of big governments (97%). Joe Biden’s party.

The other thought dealt with an effort by President Trump to disperse the federal workforce. He argued that if agencies like the Bureau of Land Management were designed to serve mostly western states, then the administration should move west and away from the Beltway Culture. Serve as the key work there. Not lording it over the public. The Forest Service and the entire Department of the Interior could move west. If there’s a shortage of housing, then trim staff.

Despite all the wailing coming from Democrats and their allies in the deep state and newsrooms, the current system isn’t sustainable. They’re living in fantasyland if they believe business can go on as usual.

