TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Board of Health for the South Central Public Health District voted for a resolution, instead of a mandate, to strongly encourage citizens to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The board, made up of members from the eight county region, looked at a proposal to mandate that people in southern Idaho wear face masks while in public. Many area county commissioners in the southern part of the health district spoke against a mandated mask order while representatives in Blaine County supported such a mandate.

Blaine County has already passed a resolution requiring the use of face masks. The resolution does not prevent other cities from enacting their own mandates to wear face masks of their citizens. The language of the resolution is still being debated and an effective date has not been set. The Central District Health for the Treasure Valley has also passed a mandate for citizens to wear masks.