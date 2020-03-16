UPDATE:

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Northeastern Nevada authorities have confirmed the body of a missing teenager has been found outside of Elko.

On Friday the Elko County Sheriff's Office made the announcement the body was found on the afternoon of March 11, in the Burner Basin area, several miles east of the town.

Monday morning the sheriff's office said the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body of 16--year-old Gabrielle (Britney) Ujlaky. The sheriff's office is investigating the crime as a homicide at this time. No suspects have been identified at this time.

The Elko County Sheriff's Office posted a missing person notice after the Spring Creek, Nevada teen was last seen the afternoon of March 8, getting into a green Ford pickup truck in front of the Spring Creek High School.

The sheriff's office has set up a tip line for people to leave a tip regarding the case, 775-738-7002.