Teen Drowns Near Elko, Twin Falls County Dive Team Recover Body

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-A 17-year-old drowned while kayaking at a reservoir near Elko Thursday evening. According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, The young man was kayaking near the north shore of the Southfork Reservoir at around 8 p.m. when the kayak overturned. The teen was not able to get back to the kayak and drowned. Other people in the area tried to get to the teen but were unable to find him under water. Officers with the Nevada State Parks, Nevada Division of Wildlife, and the Elko County Sheriff's Office searched the area in boats and one deputy snorkeled in attempt to locate the body. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Dive Team responded to assist in the search and was able to recover the teen Friday afternoon.

