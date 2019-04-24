Boise Airport to Host TSA Precheck Enrollment Center

It's something most travelers have thought about. Is it worth paying the $85 to enroll for five years in TSA Precheck? To make that decision more enticing for you the Boise Airport will be hosting a temporary TSA Precheck enrollment center for one week in May.

The benefit of enrolling is that you will have an expedited security screening process. Boise Airport will host the enrollment center from Monday, May 20th through Friday, May 24th. According to KBOI , the hours Monday through Thursday will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. then again 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. And for Friday hours will be 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. then noon to 4 p.m.

TSA has already predicted that the summer of 2019 will be the busiest summer on record, and after enrollment you will be waiting on average less than five minutes to be screened through security checkpoints.

After enrollment you will be able to keep your shoes on, and wear light outerwear clothing which normally has to be removed. You can also leave laptops and larger electronics in your carry-on luggage.

If you're interested in signing up you can walk-in during the times the enrollment center will be open as listed above, click here to make your process even easier by submitting info through the TSA website.