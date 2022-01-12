Every state has them, heck every town has them. It doesn't matter where you drive to it is inevitable you will come across one eventually. The term may not sit well with law enforcement, but speed traps are a thing, and the Twin Falls area and Magic Valley have a decent amount of them. Within the first week of living here, I was caught in one, and it is because of that that every resident of the area should be aware of where some are. They can be avoided by just going the speed limit, but if you are unfortunate enough to find yourself just a tad over the speed limit, here are a few places it may cost you.

Highway 30 Through Filer is a Trap

Highway 30 through Filer sets up perfectly for cops to pull people over. The speed limit on the highway between Filer and Twin and Filer and Buhl is 60 piles per hour. It quickly drops down from 60, to 45 and eventually down to 35. It is tough for people to adjust to that big of a drop in speed that quickly and then get back up to 60. Cops hide and wait for the change and take advantage of it. Be sure to slow down and watch your speed, or it may cost you.

Pole Line to Buhl Can Be Misleading

If you decide to not go through Filer on your way from Twin to Buhl or vice versa, Pole Line is another option. The problem with that road is, the speed limit is 50 miles per hour. This is misleading and can cause you to speed as the other route is 60. Instincts sometimes take over and cops will be waiting when they do.

Driving Through Shoshone Can Get You

Shoshone is very similar to Filer in that you are going fast and then the speed limit drops drastically. If you are going over the speed limit, cops have been known to be ungraceful here and ticket you without warnings. Be very careful and watch your speed when going through town. It can catch you off guard if you are not paying attention to the signs, you will pay for it later.

Kimberly Road From Twin to Kimberly Will Get You

Between Twin Falls and Kimberly, there isn't much and it is a four-lane highway. Because there isn't much around it gives drivers false hope and also a feel of faster speeds. Right in front of the Chobani factory, is where it seems to be the worst. It is only fields around that area and that can give a driver the thought the speed limit is faster than it is. Make sure to not fall for the trap.

These are just a few traps, but there are many more in the area as well. The easiest solution to avoid speed traps is to just go the speed limits and pay attention to the signs, especially when speeds change, but human nature often takes over and a false sense of security. Make sure to stay alert when driving, follow the laws and nobody should have to worry about anything. Drive safe, drive smart, and be careful out there. You never know where a cop may be hiding.

