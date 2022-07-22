Twin Falls School Board Move Ahead on Armed Security

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls School Board of Trustees advanced a concept to hire armed security guards for all of its elementary schools. The board made the decision earlier this week, although discussions on the details of the proposal will continue later this summer. The district has been discussing the idea of adding armed security at its schools for some time. Now there are federal funds available to help fund salaries for the security, however funding will have to be addressed for future school years. The proposal is to hire 10 trained security guards that will be armed and work with the Twin Falls Police Department school resource officers. Currently the SROs work are stationed at the district's secondary schools and make rounds to the elementary schools as needed.

